Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,847 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources Inc. alerts:

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) opened at 44.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS AG reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/mutual-of-america-capital-management-llc-acquires-1015-shares-of-franklin-resources-inc-ben.html.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, operates as Franklin Templeton Investments. It is a global investment management company that provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.