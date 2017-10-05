M&T Bank Corp Sells 14,677 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,677 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers Corporation were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Chaim Katzman sold 1,055,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $67,885,239.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lou Fiala sold 7,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $511,128.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,112.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup Inc. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Regency Centers Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Regency Centers Corporation from an “under perform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) opened at 62.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.44 and a beta of 0.56. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $75.15.

Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Regency Centers Corporation had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 13.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Corporation Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is the general partner of Regency Centers, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of retail shopping centers through the Operating Partnership.

