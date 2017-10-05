MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised MSG Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. FBN Securities raised MSG Networks from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised MSG Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of MSG Networks (MSGN) remained flat at $21.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,458 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.76. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $162.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.91 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 24.78%. MSG Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 827.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 62,924 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,665,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Inc, formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania.

