Motif Bio Plc (MTFB) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at HC Wainwright

Motif Bio Plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Motif Bio Plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 46,154 shares of the stock traded hands. Motif Bio Plc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock’s market cap is $153.90 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91.

