Morse Asset Management Inc Has $219,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Morse Asset Management Inc maintained its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $2,014,412.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $712,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,567.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,668 shares of company stock worth $112,301,656. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE MA) opened at 142.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $99.51 and a 52 week high of $143.59. The stock has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Mastercard had a net margin of 38.30% and a return on equity of 74.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

Mastercard Profile

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

