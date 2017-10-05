Morgan Stanley Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,765 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 381% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,407 call options.

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 212,366 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $10,036,417.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,602,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,739,301.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 25,767 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $1,202,803.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,708 shares in the company, valued at $9,182,329.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, WFG Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE MS) opened at 49.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.61. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $49.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post $3.48 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC Holdings plc set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

