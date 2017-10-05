Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for WESCO International, Inc. (WCC)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) in a report issued on Monday morning. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WESCO International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Standpoint Research raised WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS AG reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of WESCO International in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered WESCO International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) opened at 58.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.80. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $76.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post $3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, CFO David S. Schulz acquired 4,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.57 per share, with a total value of $206,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,130. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 32.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 14.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government (CIG) markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.

