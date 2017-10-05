Morgan Stanley Raises Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Price Target to $73.00

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LSTR. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) traded down 0.75% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.55. 18,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.76. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $101.75.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $870.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.30 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Landstar System by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Landstar System by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

