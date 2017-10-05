Morgan Stanley Increases Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (AMP) Price Target to $162.00

Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMP. BidaskClub upgraded Ameriprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Ameriprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. set a $166.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial Services from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial Services (NYSE AMP) traded up 0.23% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,163 shares. Ameriprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $86.25 and a 12 month high of $151.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.22. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.88.

Ameriprise Financial Services (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial Services will post $11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelli A. Hunter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.59, for a total value of $216,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,404.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $5,700,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 260,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,698,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,479,126. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial Services

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a financial services company that offers financial solutions to individual and institutional clients. The Company operates in five segments: Advice & Wealth Management; Asset Management; Annuities; Protection, and Corporate & Other. The Company uses Ameriprise Financial as its enterprise brand, as well as the name of its advisor network and certain of its retail products and services.

