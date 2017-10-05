Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (MSF) Major Shareholder Buys $620,029.47 in Stock

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSF) major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou purchased 35,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $620,029.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

City Of London Investment Grou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 11th, City Of London Investment Grou sold 15,000 shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $246,150.00.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSF) traded up 1.02% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.81. 11,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

The Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through investments primarily in emerging country equity securities. It invests in various sectors, such as banks; insurance; diversified telecommunication services; food and staples retailing; food products; Internet software and services; oil, gas and consumable fuels; automobiles; beverages; construction and engineering; hotels, restaurants and leisure; independent power producers and energy traders; Internet and catalog retail; machinery; pharmaceuticals, real estate management and development; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; transportation infrastructure, and wireless telecommunication services.

