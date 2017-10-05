Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 380 ($5.04) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials PLC from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Morgan Advanced Materials PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 320 ($4.24) price target on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.97) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials PLC from GBX 415 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays PLC cut their price target on Morgan Advanced Materials PLC from GBX 330 ($4.38) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 342.73 ($4.55).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials PLC alerts:

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON MGAM) opened at 311.00 on Monday. Morgan Advanced Materials PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 255.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 338.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 299.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 302.73. The firm’s market cap is GBX 885.77 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/morgan-advanced-materials-plc-mgam-earns-buy-rating-from-liberum-capital.html.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc, formerly The Morgan Crucible Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based engineering company. The Company is engaged in advanced materials science and engineering of ceramics, carbon and composites. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.