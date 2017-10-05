Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co reissued an outperform rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.50) on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE MNR) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.49. 243,063 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19 and a beta of 0.50. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.81 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

In other Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $528,775.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 880,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,070.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,827 shares of company stock worth $35,170 over the last three months. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

