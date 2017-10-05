Monetary Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands accounts for 1.5% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands Inc. alerts:

Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) traded up 1.06% during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.73. 2,154,059 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.15. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.88 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post $3.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $256.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/monetary-management-group-inc-lowers-position-in-newell-brands-inc-nwl.html.

In related news, Director Scott S. Cowen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael B. Polk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.61 per share, with a total value of $218,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,571,398.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $309,715 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.