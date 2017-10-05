Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) traded up 0.04% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,995 shares. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $109.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62. The stock’s market capitalization is $55.65 billion.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -131.37%.

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $115.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.84.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $330,969.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,161,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $352,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,473.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,700,882. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

