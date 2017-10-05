Monetary Management Group Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Cigna Corporation (CI)

Monetary Management Group Inc. continued to hold its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna Corporation were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in Cigna Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Cigna Corporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cigna Corporation by 62.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in Cigna Corporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna Corporation alerts:

In related news, Director Jane E. Md Henney sold 600 shares of Cigna Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.14, for a total value of $104,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Isaiah Harris, Jr. sold 247 shares of Cigna Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.27, for a total value of $45,761.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,653 shares of company stock worth $12,437,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Cigna Corporation from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America Corporation upped their target price on Cigna Corporation from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Cigna Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Monetary Management Group Inc. Continues to Hold Position in Cigna Corporation (CI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/monetary-management-group-inc-continues-to-hold-position-in-cigna-corporation-ci.html.

Shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) traded down 0.06% on Thursday, reaching $190.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,714 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.29. Cigna Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $193.00.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.43. Cigna Corporation had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corporation will post $10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cigna Corporation

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.