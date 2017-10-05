Momo Inc. (MOMO) Receives $41.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Momo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Momo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Vetr lowered Momo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

Shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) traded down 1.58% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.77. 4,047,397 shares of the stock traded hands. Momo has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $46.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.84 million. Momo had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 27.00%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was up 31120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Momo will post $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Momo by 818.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,834,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545,573 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,408,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,264,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,665 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Momo by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 3,663,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momo by 2,664.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,580,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,915 shares in the last quarter. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc is a holding company. The Company operates Momo, a mobile-based social networking platform. The Company’s Momo platform includes its Momo mobile application and a range of related features, functionalities, tools and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. Momo users can maintain their relationships through its private and group communication tools, content creation and sharing functions, as well as the offline social activities promoted on its platform.

