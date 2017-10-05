Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) President Sells $678,743.01 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) President Craig A. Wheeler sold 35,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $678,743.01. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 286,121 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,882.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Craig A. Wheeler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

On Friday, September 1st, Craig A. Wheeler sold 20,367 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $346,239.00.

On Thursday, August 10th, Craig A. Wheeler sold 16,953 shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $287,183.82.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) opened at 15.10 on Thursday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $19.90. The company’s market cap is $1.12 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.81.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.53) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/momenta-pharmaceuticals-inc-mnta-president-sells-678743-01-in-stock.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNTA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. The Company has developed generic version of LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection) and COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection).

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.