Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Earns “Hold” Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MNTA. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ MNTA) traded down 7.119% during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.025. 1,335,678 shares of the stock traded hands. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The stock’s market cap is $1.04 billion.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.53) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $62,028.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 269,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,311.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Craig A. Wheeler sold 35,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $678,743.01. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 286,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,882.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,663 shares of company stock worth $1,414,498 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNTA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing generic versions of drugs, biosimilars and therapeutics for oncology and autoimmune disease. The Company has developed generic version of LOVENOX (enoxaparin sodium injection) and COPAXONE (glatiramer acetate injection).

