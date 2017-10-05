Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) Stake Increased by AHL Partners LLP

AHL Partners LLP grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,351 shares during the period. AHL Partners LLP owned 0.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 478.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE MOH) opened at 66.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.77 billion. Molina Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $72.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare Inc will post ($2.70) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Molina Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director John C. Molina sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,501,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 540,722 shares in the company, valued at $36,233,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Mario Md Molina sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total value of $1,000,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,045 shares of company stock worth $17,783,678. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

