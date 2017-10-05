Moelis & Company (MC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Moelis & Company is a global independent investment bank. The Company provides innovative strategic advice and solutions to a diverse client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company is based in New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS AG restated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Moelis & in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Moelis & from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of Moelis & (NYSE MC) remained flat at $43.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 315,375 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64. Moelis & has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Moelis & (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Moelis & had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 52.98%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & will post $2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Moelis & by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moelis & by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moelis & by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Moelis & by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Moelis & by 11.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company is an investment banking advisory company. The Company provides strategic and financial advice to a client base, including corporations, governments and financial sponsors. The Company offers financial advisory services across various industry sectors. It advices its clients on decisions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), recapitalizations and restructurings, and other corporate finance matters.

