MML Investors Services LLC Trims Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 68.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,239 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 360,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filament LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 180,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) opened at 10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end trust. The Trust invests in unencumbered and fully allocated London Good Delivery (LGD) gold bars. The Trust was created to invest and hold substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. The Trust invests in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated physical gold bullion and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

