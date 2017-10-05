MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 52.1% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1,354.1% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9,828.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,131,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 14.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 307,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,896 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) opened at 13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $821.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.90 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 15,666.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.23%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cross Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence and customer engagement products and solutions to help its clients market to their customers, and shipping, mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

