Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Mirati Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) opened at 14.95 on Thursday. The stock’s market cap is $373.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/mirati-therapeutics-inc-mrtx-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 255,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 2,490,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 845.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $200,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companys clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors.

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.