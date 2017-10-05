Minerals Technologies (MTX) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.15

News stories about Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Minerals Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.5322676309758 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. BidaskClub lowered Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) opened at 72.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 2.23. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $83.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 15.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post $4.59 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 25,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,795,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,717.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets a range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services around the world. It operates through four segments. The Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells the synthetic mineral product precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC), mines mineral ores, and processes and sells natural mineral products, primarily limestone and talc.

