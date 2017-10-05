MiMedx Group, Inc (MDXG) Position Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,406 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.63% of MiMedx Group worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in MiMedx Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the first quarter valued at $189,000. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ MDXG) opened at 12.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68 and a beta of 0.91. MiMedx Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $14.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on MiMedx Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is an integrated developer, processor and marketer of regenerative biomaterial products and bioimplants human placental tissue, skin and bone. The Company’s Regenerative Biomaterials segment includes the design, manufacture, and marketing of products and tissue processing services for the Wound Care, Surgical, Sports Medicine, Ophthalmic and Dental market categories.

