Milestone Group Inc. Has $345,000 Position in Visa Inc. (V)

Milestone Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE V) opened at 105.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.70. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $240.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post $3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

In other Visa news, Director Mary B. Cranston sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $1,074,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $3,004,292.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,797.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS AG reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.76.

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

