Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mid-America Apartment Communities earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5283374668634 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS AG downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) opened at 107.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $85.04 and a 52 week high of $110.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post $1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.72%.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $730,768.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,207,321.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a multifamily focused, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops apartment communities primarily located in the Southeast and Southwest regions of the United States. It operates through three segments: Large market same store, Secondary market same store and Non-Same Store and Other.

