Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Microsoft Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $77.00 price target on Microsoft Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microsoft Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Microsoft Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.72.

Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) opened at 74.69 on Thursday. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $75.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.29 billion. Microsoft Corporation had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post $3.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft Corporation news, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 26,763 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,261,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider G Mason Morfit sold 7,000,000 shares of Microsoft Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $507,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,108,526 shares of company stock valued at $515,879,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 104,748 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,827,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $515,501,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 161,065 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120,135 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 38,889 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,816 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

