Michael A. Zasloff Sells 63,624 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 63,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $1,156,684.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,160.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) opened at 18.49 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $854.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of research analysts recently commented on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.
