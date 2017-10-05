MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $38.00. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGM. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday. UBS AG downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE MGM) traded up 0.602% on Tuesday, hitting $30.935. 2,673,815 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.316 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $34.65. MGM Resorts International also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 25,657 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 317% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,159 put options.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “MGM Resorts International (MGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/mgm-resorts-international-mgm-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-susquehanna-bancshares-inc.html.

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider Corey Ian Sanders sold 16,446 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $553,078.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,690.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Murren sold 259,760 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $8,881,194.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,601.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 819,831 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,927. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.