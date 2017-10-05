MGM Resorts International (MGM) Shares Gap Down to $30.77

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.19, but opened at $30.77. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 15,153,453 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS AG downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.46. MGM Resorts International also saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 25,657 put options on the company. This is an increase of 317% compared to the average daily volume of 6,159 put options.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 294,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $10,024,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Corey Ian Sanders sold 16,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $553,078.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,660,690.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 819,831 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,927. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,194,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 76.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 45,332 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

