Mesoblast Limited (MESO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “
MESO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast Limited in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesoblast Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast Limited and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mesoblast Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast Limited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.
Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ MESO) traded up 4.3172% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.0191. 47,290 shares of the company were exchanged. Mesoblast Limited has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The stock’s market capitalization is $511.29 million.
About Mesoblast Limited
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.