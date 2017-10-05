Mesoblast Limited (MESO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

MESO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast Limited in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Maxim Group set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast Limited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mesoblast Limited from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast Limited and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mesoblast Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast Limited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ MESO) traded up 4.3172% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.0191. 47,290 shares of the company were exchanged. Mesoblast Limited has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06. The stock’s market capitalization is $511.29 million.

WARNING: “Mesoblast Limited (MESO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/mesoblast-limited-meso-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Mesoblast Limited

