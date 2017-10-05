Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (MHGU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MHGU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th.

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ MHGU) opened at 20.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.37 million and a PE ratio of 21.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc (Meritage) conducts its business operations in the quick-service and casual dining restaurant industries. The Company operates Wendy’s restaurants within the quick-service restaurant industry. Meritage also owns and operates casual dining restaurants in Michigan through brands, including Twisted Rooster locations, Crooked Goose and Freighters Eatery & Taproom.

