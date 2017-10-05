Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Stake Lifted by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owned 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems Inc alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/mercury-systems-inc-mrcy-stake-lifted-by-thrivent-financial-for-lutherans.html.

In other news, CFO Gerald M. Haines II sold 2,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $129,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,466,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles A. Speicher sold 7,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $308,630.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,580.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,368. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) opened at 52.96 on Thursday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $52.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $115.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.