Merchants Bancshares,Inc. (MBVT) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Merchants Bancshares,Inc. (NASDAQ: MBVT) is one of 208 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Merchants Bancshares,Inc. to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Merchants Bancshares,Inc. has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancshares,Inc.’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancshares,Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancshares,Inc. 20.64% 9.19% 0.71% Merchants Bancshares,Inc. Competitors 19.61% 8.28% 0.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Merchants Bancshares,Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Merchants Bancshares,Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Merchants Bancshares,Inc. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancshares,Inc. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Merchants Bancshares,Inc. Competitors 425 3166 2473 70 2.36

As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential downside of 0.56%. Given Merchants Bancshares,Inc.’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancshares,Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merchants Bancshares,Inc. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancshares,Inc. N/A N/A 23.16 Merchants Bancshares,Inc. Competitors N/A N/A 25.45

Merchants Bancshares,Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Merchants Bancshares,Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Merchants Bancshares,Inc. pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Merchants Bancshares,Inc. competitors beat Merchants Bancshares,Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Merchants Bancshares,Inc. Company Profile

Merchants Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Merchants Bank (the Bank), is a commercial bank. The Bank offers a range of deposit, loan, cash management and trust services to meet the financial needs of individual consumers, businesses and municipalities. Merchants Bank’s trust division offers investment management, financial planning and trustee services. The Bank offers commercial, financial and agricultural loans, municipal loans, residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction real estate loans and consumer installment loans for various personal needs, including vehicle and boat financing. The Bank’s deposits include demand; savings and interest bearing checking and money market accounts, and time deposits.

