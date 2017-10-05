Menta Capital LLC Purchases New Position in H&R Block, Inc. (HRB)

Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 3,441.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,777,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,813,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,921,000 after purchasing an additional 348,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in H&R Block by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,668,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,052,000 after purchasing an additional 636,772 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,144,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,927,000 after purchasing an additional 203,186 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 247.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,065,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $88,955.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) opened at 25.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $31.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.33 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post $1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 49.48%.

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

