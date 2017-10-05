Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

Media coverage about Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3655264615127 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) opened at 24.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Melco Crown Entertainment Limited had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Melco Crown Entertainment Limited will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from $26.00 to $25.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Melco Crown Entertainment Limited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.98.

Melco Crown Entertainment Limited Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, formerly Melco Crown Entertainment Limited, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It is principally engaged in the gaming and hospitality business in Asia and its principal operating and developmental activities occur in over two geographic areas, which include Macau and the Philippines.

