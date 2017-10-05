MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

MDWD has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MediWound from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of MediWound in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.15.

MediWound (MDWD) traded up 0.99% on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. 15,541 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $111.97 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45. MediWound has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.25.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 752.78% and a negative return on equity of 326.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MediWound will post ($0.76) EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 19.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,157,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 213,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MediWound by 20.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,028,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing therapeutics products in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. The Company’s product, NexoBrid, is indicated for the removal of dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns.

