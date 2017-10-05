McBride plc (MCB) Given New GBX 260 Price Target at Numis Securities Ltd

McBride plc (LON:MCB) had its price objective increased by Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 235 ($3.12) to GBX 260 ($3.45) in a research note published on Wednesday. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCB. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of McBride plc from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.98) price target on shares of McBride plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Investec reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.05) price target on shares of McBride plc in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of McBride plc from GBX 220 ($2.92) to GBX 240 ($3.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 233.33 ($3.10).
Shares of McBride plc (LON MCB) traded down 0.47% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 210.75. 299,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 194.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 191.98. McBride plc has a 12-month low of GBX 158.31 and a 12-month high of GBX 217.25. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 384.01 million.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.
About McBride plc
McBride plc is a provider of private label household and personal care products. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and supplying its products to retailers across Europe. Its segments include Household, Personal Care & Aerosols (PCA) and Corporate. The Household segment consists of UK; North, including France, Belgium, Holland and Scandinavia; South, including Italy and Spain, and East, including Germany, Poland, Luxembourg and other Eastern Europe.
