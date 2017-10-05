Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Maxim Integrated Products earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.4510171713075 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ MXIM) opened at 48.42 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.89.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post $2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Maxim Integrated Products announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $25,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,943 shares of company stock worth $6,426,166 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits, referred to as analog circuits. The Company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. The Company caters to automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer and industrial markets.

