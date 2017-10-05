Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes $4.27 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 188,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 0.14% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,580,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,286,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,201,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,992,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,421,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,557,000 after buying an additional 719,381 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 239,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,744,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,445,000 after buying an additional 2,743,009 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel Bruni purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 20,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,342.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) traded up 0.05% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. 893,693 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.54. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $25.98.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc is a food retailer. The Company operates as a grocery store that offers fresh, natural and organic food that includes fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, body care and natural household items catering to consumers’ interest in health and wellness.

