Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stake in Envision Healthcare Corporation (EVHC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:EVHC) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,093,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028,026 shares during the period. Envision Healthcare Corporation accounts for approximately 4.0% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 4.35% of Envision Healthcare Corporation worth $319,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVHC. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation by 24.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation by 3.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation by 54.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation (EVHC) traded up 0.25% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.68. The company had a trading volume of 349,443 shares. Envision Healthcare Corporation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.77. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.23 billion.

Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Envision Healthcare Corporation had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Envision Healthcare Corporation will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envision Healthcare Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EVHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envision Healthcare Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $71.00 target price on Envision Healthcare Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Envision Healthcare Corporation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Envision Healthcare Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envision Healthcare Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Envision Healthcare Corporation Profile

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

