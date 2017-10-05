Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

MATW has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Matthews International Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Macquarie raised Matthews International Corporation from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Matthews International Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ MATW) opened at 64.15 on Monday. Matthews International Corporation has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $77.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $64.06. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.03 million. Matthews International Corporation had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Corporation will post $3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Matthews International Corporation by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Matthews International Corporation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Matthews International Corporation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Matthews International Corporation by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Matthews International Corporation by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation is a provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The Company operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment and delivery (consisting of brand management, printing plates and cylinders, pre-media services and imaging services for consumer packaged goods and retail customers, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services).

