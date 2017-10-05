Matthews International Corporation (MATW) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

Media stories about Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Matthews International Corporation earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 46.7621349513184 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have commented on MATW shares. Macquarie raised Matthews International Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Matthews International Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Matthews International Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) remained flat at $64.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,979 shares. Matthews International Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $77.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average is $64.06.

Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Matthews International Corporation had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $389.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Matthews International Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Matthews International Corporation will post $3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation is a provider of brand solutions, memorialization products and industrial technologies. The Company operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development, deployment and delivery (consisting of brand management, printing plates and cylinders, pre-media services and imaging services for consumer packaged goods and retail customers, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services).

