Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Stake Maintained by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC maintained its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.6% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,365.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 108.2% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard Incorporated alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Stake Maintained by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/mastercard-incorporated-ma-stake-maintained-by-bright-rock-capital-management-llc.html.

In other news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $712,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,567.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 87,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total value of $11,092,438.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,736,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,272,463,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,668 shares of company stock valued at $112,301,656. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) opened at 142.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.38 and its 200-day moving average is $124.87. The firm has a market cap of $151.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.51 and a 12-month high of $143.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 74.92% and a net margin of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post $4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world, enabling them to use electronic forms of payment. The Company operates through Payment Solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by creating a range of payment solutions and services using its brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.