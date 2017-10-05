Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. KeyCorp analyst M. Mcconnell expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Marvell Technology Group Ltd. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/marvell-technology-group-ltd-mrvl-to-post-q1-2019-earnings-of-0-23-per-share-keycorp-forecasts.html.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ MRVL) traded down 0.621% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.395. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,007 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.649 and a beta of 1.13. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.41.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $604.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.76 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Sehat Sutardja sold 1,842,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $34,123,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,778,738 shares of company stock valued at $158,368,161. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,190,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,785,000 after buying an additional 290,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4,078.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,309,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,955,000 after buying an additional 23,727,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,846,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,267,000 after buying an additional 341,686 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 9,192,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,868,000 after buying an additional 944,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,901,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,050,000 after buying an additional 195,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is a semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The Company is engaged in the design, development and sale of integrated circuits. The Company develops System-on-a-Chip (SoC) devices. It also develops integrated hardware platforms along with software that incorporates digital computing technologies designed and configured to provide an optimized computing solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.