Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Shares Bought by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 2,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum Corporation alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) opened at 56.31 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). Marathon Petroleum Corporation had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $18.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/marathon-petroleum-corporation-mpc-shares-bought-by-first-allied-advisory-services-inc.html.

In related news, VP C. Michael Palmer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $607,079.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is engaged in refining, marketing, retail and transportation businesses in the United States and the largest east of the Mississippi. The Company operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing; Speedway; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at the Company’s seven refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.