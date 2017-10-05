Managed Duration Invtmt Grd Mun Fund (MZF) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Managed Duration Invtmt Grd Mun Fund (NYSE:MZF) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Managed Duration Invtmt Grd Mun Fund earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 47.5618623387416 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Managed Duration Invtmt Grd Mun Fund (NYSE MZF) traded down 0.15% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. 9,118 shares of the stock traded hands. Managed Duration Invtmt Grd Mun Fund has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Managed Duration Invtmt Grd Mun Fund Company Profile

Managed Duration Investment Grade Municipal Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income exempt from regular federal income tax while seeking to protect the value of the Fund’s assets during periods of interest rate volatility.

