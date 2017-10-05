Macy’s Inc (M) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on M. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Vetr raised Macy’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.92.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) traded up 2.690% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.185. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,476,463 shares. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.630 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

In related news, Director John A. Bryant bought 9,825 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $199,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,644. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,293,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,351,000 after purchasing an additional 304,608 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 23.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc is an omnichannel retail company operating stores, Websites and mobile applications under various brands, such as Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The Company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories (men’s, women’s and children’s), cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

