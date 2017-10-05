Macro Bank Inc. (BMA) Stake Held by Barings LLC

Barings LLC held its stake in shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,167 shares of the bank’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC owned about 0.09% of Macro Bank worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Macro Bank by 66.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Macro Bank by 64.3% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Macro Bank by 3,796.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Macro Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Macro Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Macro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Santander cut Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Macro Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Macro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.35.

Shares of Macro Bank Inc. (BMA) traded up 0.0253% during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.1112. The company had a trading volume of 18,975 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60. Macro Bank Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $124.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.6978 and a beta of 1.36.

Macro Bank Company Profile

Banco Macro SA is an Argnetina-based financial institution (the Bank) that offers traditional bank products and services to companies, including those operating in regional economies, as well as to individuals. In addition, the Bank performs certain transactions through its subsidiaries, including mainly Banco del Tucuman, Macro Bank Ltd, Macro Securities SA, Macro Fiducia SA and Macro Fondos SGFCI SA.

